Bahrain reports missile strike on US Navy 5th Fleet headquarters – UPDATED
- 28 February, 2026
- 13:18
Bahrain has said the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet has been targeted in a missile strike, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
An alarm siren sounded in Bahrain, Kingdom of Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said in a post on social media.
According to Report, the ministry has not yet clarified the cause of the alarm. Citizens and residents are advised to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.
Al Jazeera says explosions are being heard in Bahrain.
Additionally, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior has declared a state of emergency.
The country has closed its airspace.
