    Riyadh pledges steadfast support for neighbouring states after Iranian attacks

    • 28 February, 2026
    • 15:41
    Riyadh pledges steadfast support for neighbouring states after Iranian attacks

    Riyadh has strongly condemned the Iranian ballistic missile strikes on the territories of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan.

    According to Report, which cites a statement from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the kingdom reaffirmed its full solidarity and unwavering support for its "brotherly countries."

    Saudi Arabia expresses its readiness to deploy all available means in support of any measures they may take, the ministry said.

    The kingdom also warned of serious consequences resulting from the continued violation of state sovereignty and the principles of international law.

    Эр-Рияд заявляет о непоколебимой поддержке соседних государств после атак Ирана

