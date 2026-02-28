Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Axios: US and Israel divided targets in strikes on Iran

    Other countries
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 15:58
    Axios: US and Israel divided targets in strikes on Iran

    The United States focused its strikes on Iran's missile programme, while Israel targeted Iranian leadership, according to Axios journalist Barak Ravid, Report informs.

    US strikes were focused on Iran's missile programme and missile installations. Israeli strikes targeted senior Iranian leaders and the missile programme, he wrote on X, citing a senior US official.

    No official information on the outcome of the strikes has yet been released.

    Barak Ravid United States Israel missile program
    Axios: ABŞ və İsrail İrana zərbələr zamanı hədəfləri bölüşdürüb
    Axios: США и Израиль распределили цели при ударах по Ирану

    Latest News

    16:11

    Kazakhstan bans flights over parts of Middle East

    Other countries
    16:07

    Rosatom evacuates over 90 personnel from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant

    Region
    16:00

    Indonesia says President Prabowo ready to facilitate US-Iran dialogue

    Other countries
    15:58

    Axios: US and Israel divided targets in strikes on Iran

    Other countries
    15:55

    Airstrikes on girls' school in Iran kill 40 – UPDATED

    Region
    15:49

    Iran fires nearly 35 ballistic missiles at Israel – UPDATED

    Other countries
    15:41

    Riyadh pledges steadfast support for neighbouring states after Iranian attacks

    Other countries
    15:37

    AZAL confirms flights to Nakhchivan operating as scheduled

    Infrastructure
    15:32

    Israel urges citizens abroad to exercise caution

    Other countries
    All News Feed