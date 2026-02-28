Axios: US and Israel divided targets in strikes on Iran
- 28 February, 2026
- 15:58
The United States focused its strikes on Iran's missile programme, while Israel targeted Iranian leadership, according to Axios journalist Barak Ravid, Report informs.
US strikes were focused on Iran's missile programme and missile installations. Israeli strikes targeted senior Iranian leaders and the missile programme, he wrote on X, citing a senior US official.
No official information on the outcome of the strikes has yet been released.
