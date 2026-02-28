Indonesia says President Prabowo ready to facilitate US-Iran dialogue

Indonesia's Foreign Ministry says President Prabowo Subianto is prepared to mediate between Washington and Tehran, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

"Indonesia deeply regrets the failure of negotiations between US and Iran, which has resulted in military escalation in the Middle East. Indonesia calls on all parties to exercise restraint and to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy," the foreign ministry wrote on X.

"The Government of Indonesia, particularly the President of the Republic of Indonesia, expresses his readiness to facilitate dialogue to re-establish a conducive security condition and if agreed by both parties, the President of Indonesia is willing to travel to Tehran to conduct mediation," the post read, adding that tensions had the potential to disrupt the region and "world peace and security."