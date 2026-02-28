Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Indonesia says President Prabowo ready to facilitate US-Iran dialogue

    Other countries
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 16:00
    Indonesia says President Prabowo ready to facilitate US-Iran dialogue

    Indonesia's Foreign Ministry says President Prabowo Subianto is prepared to mediate between Washington and Tehran, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    "Indonesia deeply regrets the failure of negotiations between US and Iran, which has resulted in military escalation in the Middle East. Indonesia calls on all parties to exercise restraint and to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy," the foreign ministry wrote on X.

    "The Government of Indonesia, particularly the President of the Republic of Indonesia, expresses his readiness to facilitate dialogue to re-establish a conducive security condition and if agreed by both parties, the President of Indonesia is willing to travel to Tehran to conduct mediation," the post read, adding that tensions had the potential to disrupt the region and "world peace and security."

    Indonesia Prabowo Subianto Washington Tehran
    XİN: İndoneziya Prezidenti ABŞ və İran arasında dialoqa kömək etməyə hazırdır
    МИД: Президент Индонезии готов содействовать диалогу между США и Ираном

    Latest News

    16:11

    Kazakhstan bans flights over parts of Middle East

    Other countries
    16:07

    Rosatom evacuates over 90 personnel from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant

    Region
    16:00

    Indonesia says President Prabowo ready to facilitate US-Iran dialogue

    Other countries
    15:58

    Axios: US and Israel divided targets in strikes on Iran

    Other countries
    15:55

    Airstrikes on girls' school in Iran kill 40 – UPDATED

    Region
    15:49

    Iran fires nearly 35 ballistic missiles at Israel – UPDATED

    Other countries
    15:41

    Riyadh pledges steadfast support for neighbouring states after Iranian attacks

    Other countries
    15:37

    AZAL confirms flights to Nakhchivan operating as scheduled

    Infrastructure
    15:32

    Israel urges citizens abroad to exercise caution

    Other countries
    All News Feed