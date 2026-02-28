Iran fires nearly 35 ballistic missiles at Israel – UPDATED

Iran has launched around 35 ballistic missiles targeting Israel.

According to Report, citing Israeli media, some of the missiles were intercepted by air defence systems, while others landed in open areas.

There were also reports of missile debris falling across Israeli territory. Medical sources said one person sustained minor injuries.

14:46

Israeli authorities have reported a new missile launch from Iran, with sirens expected to sound in the southern part of the country, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces said it had detected the launch of another ballistic missile from Iran.

Sirens are expected to sound in southern Israel in the coming minutes. Residents who receive alerts have been instructed to seek shelter in bomb shelters.

Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported that Ben Gurion Airport will remain closed at least until Monday.

Meanwhile, Israir announced the cancellation of all its flights to and from Israel, including domestic routes, until Monday morning. Passengers who booked flights scheduled between February 28 and March 2, 2026, are eligible for refunds, the airline said.