Around 60 foreigners evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in 24 hours

About 60 foreign nationals were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours through the Astara border checkpoint, according to the southern bureau of Report.

Between March 1 and 10:00 a.m. on Monday, roughly 40 Russian citizens, 20 Pakistani citizens, and two Tajik citizens crossed into Azerbaijan. Another large group of Russian nationals is expected to arrive shortly.

The evacuation comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, carrying out airstrikes on several cities. In response, Iran fired missiles at Israel and attacked US military bases in the Persian Gulf region.

Due to the heightened security situation, several countries in the region have temporarily closed their airspace.