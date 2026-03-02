Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    ASCO's President Heydar Aliyev tanker departs on its first voyage after major overhaul

    Infrastructure
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 10:41
    ASCO's President Heydar Aliyev tanker departs on its first voyage after major overhaul

    The major overhaul of the President Heydar Aliyev tanker operated by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Closed Joint-Stock Company (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding, has been completed, Report informs, citing ASCO.

    The repair works were carried out at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard.

    As part of the overhaul, the vessel's main and auxiliary engines, piping systems and mechanisms were repaired. Electrical installation works, as well as works related to automation, and hull welding operations were also carried out.

    Crew accommodation areas, sanitary facilities and the mess room were refurbished.

    During the repair process, the tanker's underwater and above-water parts, as well as the deck, were cleaned and repainted.

    After the completion of the works, the tanker successfully passed sea trials. Following the overhaul, the vessel departed on its first voyage along the Aktau–Sangachal route.

    The President Heydar Aliyev tanker is 149.9 metres long and 17.3 metres wide, with a deadweight capacity of 13,800 tonnes.

