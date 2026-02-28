Analytical magazine Region Plus celebrates 20th anniversary – VIDEO

Azerbaijan"s analytical magazine Region Plus is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

According to Report, over this period, 539 issues have been published in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English.

The magazine"s staff, known for its analytical perspective on events, noted: "We must cement in the information space the great Victory achieved in Karabakh."

"Our analytical articles are read and receive feedback. We have managed to build a friendly and professional team, and we will always strive to stay ahead," said Editor-in-Chief Emin Alakbarov.

Today, Region Plus journalists write about Azerbaijan"s peace initiatives, the ‘Great Return" project, the country"s role in shaping the new world order, and participation in global projects. According to Head of the Economic Department Nurlana Guliyeva, the magazine has expert contributors: "It is gratifying that as a print media outlet, we have maintained our place in the Azerbaijani press."

Region Plus also actively promotes Azerbaijan internationally. The magazine is the only one in the region to receive the symbolic award of the US flag, as well as a certificate signed by the Chief Architect of the US Capitol.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief Elchin Huseynov noted that over 20 years, they have aimed to provide readers with a high-quality publication. "On the occasion of the anniversary, I congratulate our readers and staff, and wish inspiration, bold ideas, and new professional successes," he said.