Azerbaijani MFA: Embassies, consulates in Middle East in intensified mode

"In response to the crisis, our embassies and consulates general in the region continue to operate in an intensified mode," Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement on the situation regarding Azerbaijani citizens amid the military escalation in the region, Report informs.

According to Hajizada, Azerbaijani diplomatic missions are providing appropriate assistance in response to requests from citizens.

"So far, only one Azerbaijani citizen has been injured. Our diplomatic mission is providing the necessary support to this citizen, and his condition is good. Regarding the evacuation of our citizens: at the present stage, in line with the travel advisory issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azerbaijani nationals in Iran are exiting the country via land borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, depending on their location in Iran. To date, 30 of our citizens have crossed the Azerbaijani border. Given the current closure of airspace in the region, a mass evacuation of citizens is not planned at this time.

Citizens currently in the region are urged to closely monitor the security situation, strictly follow instructions and recommendations from local authorities, avoid crowded public places and mass gatherings, and take all necessary personal safety precautions," Aykhan Hajizada concluded.