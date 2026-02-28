Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Media: Iranian missile intercepted over Qatar

    Other countries
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 13:07
    An Iranian missile has been intercepted over Qatar, Qatar's Ministry of Defense said.

    Report informs via Al Jazeera that the Iranian missile was intercepted by a Patriot air defense system.

    KİV: Qətər üzərində İran raketi zərərsizləşdirilib
    СМИ: Иранская ракета перехвачена над Катаром

