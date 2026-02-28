Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan advises citizens to avoid travel to Iran amid security tensions

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has urged Azerbaijani citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran due to heightened security risks, Report informs.

    The citizens currently in Iran are advised, depending on their location, to leave the country via Azerbaijan or Türkiye.

    The ministry said in a post on X that citizens should follow safety measures, avoid crowded areas, comply with local authorities' instructions, and regularly monitor official information sources.

    In case of any emergency, Azerbaijani citizens in Iran are advised to contact the following diplomatic missions:

    Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran

    Email: [email protected]

    Phone: +98 905 523 01 07 / +98 901 884 55 31

    Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tabriz

    Email: [email protected]

    Phone: +98 901 414 31 57 / +98 935 317 21 01

    Earlier, Israel said it launched a preemptive strike on Iran to eliminate threats against the country. A state of emergency was immediately declared throughout Israel, with both countries closing their airspace. The reports stated that the United States was also participating in the Israeli strikes on Iran.

