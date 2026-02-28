Trump announces large-scale US operation against Iran

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 11:51
    The United States has launched a large-scale military operation against Iran, US President Donald Trump said, Report informs.

    "Our objective is to defending the American people by eliminating imminent threats by the Iranian regime," the US leader said.

