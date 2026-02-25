Gold prices rise on international trade uncertainty
- 25 February, 2026
- 11:50
Gold prices rose due to demand for safe haven assets amid uncertainty surrounding global trade, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose $32.11 from the previous close, or 0.62%, to $5,208.41 per troy ounce.
March silver futures rose 3.2% to $90.31 per ounce, marking the first time since February 4 that the price has risen above $90.
