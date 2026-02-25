Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Baku hosts an Advisory meeting with NATO staff

    Military
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 11:46
    Baku hosts an Advisory meeting with NATO staff

    Within the 2026 Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme (IPCP) between the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and NATO, an Advisory meeting is being conducted in Baku, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    At the Advisory meeting, which is an important part of NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) Evaluation and Feedback Programme, the planning and preparation progress of the OCC units' Self-Evaluation Level-1 (SEL-1) exercise scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan in June this year was explained.

    The main objective of the meeting, held with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense and foreign experts, is to clarify and approve the evaluation questions developed to assess the combat training activities, support and equipment, as well as the level of interoperability with NATO standards of the units recently declared to the OCC programme.

    Azerbaijan NATO Ministry of Defense
    Photo
    Bakıda NATO heyəti ilə görüş keçirilir
    Photo
    В Баку проходит консультативная встреча с делегацией НАТО

