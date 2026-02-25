Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan developing new approach to personal data protection

    ICT
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 11:23
    A new approach to personal data protection is currently being developed in Azerbaijan, Tural Mammadov, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, said at an event titled "Cybersecurity Legislation in Azerbaijan," Report informs.

    "Personal data protection requirements were adopted in 2010, but a new approach is currently being developed that is more in line with the GDPR (the EU's strictest data protection regulation – ed.). This version, I believe, will be adopted in the near future. It also revises and updates provisions, and addresses certain issues related to data owners and their responsibilities in the area of ​​data protection," he stated.

    Azerbaijan data protection Tural Mammadov
    Azərbaycanda fərdi məlumatların qorunması sahəsində yeni yanaşma hazırlanır
    В Азербайджане готовится новый подход для защиты персональных данных

