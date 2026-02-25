Azerbaijan developing new approach to personal data protection

A new approach to personal data protection is currently being developed in Azerbaijan, Tural Mammadov, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, said at an event titled "Cybersecurity Legislation in Azerbaijan," Report informs.

"Personal data protection requirements were adopted in 2010, but a new approach is currently being developed that is more in line with the GDPR (the EU's strictest data protection regulation – ed.). This version, I believe, will be adopted in the near future. It also revises and updates provisions, and addresses certain issues related to data owners and their responsibilities in the area of ​​data protection," he stated.