UN could help resolve shipping issue in Strait of Hormuz — Secretary-General
Other countries
- 21 March, 2026
- 12:25
The United Nations could help ensure the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated in an interview with the European publication Politico, Report informs.
When addressing this issue, Guterres reportedly mentioned the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
"My main objective is to see if it is possible to create conditions in the Strait of Hormuz similar to what [existed] in the past," he said.
"Of course, it's a different context. It would be a different solution. But we would like to be useful and we are prepared to manage the system. We have task forces created to be able to do it. But we prefer to work directly with the US and other states."
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