Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss expanding cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 11:32
    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss expanding cooperation

    Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, Report informs, citing Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry Representative office in Almaty.

    On February 24, 2026, in Almaty, Rashid Yerishev, Deputy Head of the Representative Office of the MFA in Almaty, met with Vusal Aliyev, Head of the Representative Office of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Almaty.

    Yerishev congratulated the Azerbaijani diplomat on assuming office and wished him every success in his new assignment.

    The parties exchanged information on upcoming events and discussed prospects for cooperation, reaffirming their mutual interest in further strengthening and expanding the partnership in bilateral and multilateral formats.

    Kazakhstan Azerbaijan cooperation Rashid Yerishev Almaty
    Almatıda Azərbaycan və Qazaxıstan diplomatları arasında görüş keçirilib
    Дипломаты Азербайджана и Казахстана обсудили в Алматы перспективы сотрудничества

    Latest News

    11:46
    Photo

    Baku hosts an Advisory meeting with NATO staff

    Military
    11:32

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss expanding cooperation

    Foreign policy
    11:23

    Azerbaijan developing new approach to personal data protection

    ICT
    11:22

    Georgia deports 85 foreigners, including Azerbaijanis

    Region
    11:19

    Azerbaijan discussing cybersecurity requirements for remote work

    ICT
    11:06
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva attends Iftar in Guba

    Religion
    10:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Aghali village included in FAO MuNe Network

    Foreign policy
    10:46

    Azerbaijan cuts live chick imports by 45% in 2024

    Business
    10:43
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits family of Hero of Patriotic War Shahin Allahyarov

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed