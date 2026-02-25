Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss expanding cooperation
Foreign policy
25 February, 2026
- 11:32
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, Report informs, citing Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry Representative office in Almaty.
On February 24, 2026, in Almaty, Rashid Yerishev, Deputy Head of the Representative Office of the MFA in Almaty, met with Vusal Aliyev, Head of the Representative Office of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Almaty.
Yerishev congratulated the Azerbaijani diplomat on assuming office and wished him every success in his new assignment.
The parties exchanged information on upcoming events and discussed prospects for cooperation, reaffirming their mutual interest in further strengthening and expanding the partnership in bilateral and multilateral formats.
