Internet traffic to Azerbaijan exceeds 7 terabits

The volume of internet traffic entering Azerbaijan has exceeded 7 terabits, said Nail Mardanov, Chairman of the Information and Communication Technologies Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Report informs.

According to him, 3G/4G network coverage in the country currently exceeds 95%.

He noted that most public services have been digitized, while regional data center projects are being expanded with the support of international partners. "These facts show that there has indeed been serious progress at the state level. Today, internet accessibility across the country has reached 90%," Mardanov said.