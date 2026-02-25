Internet traffic to Azerbaijan exceeds 7 terabits
ICT
- 25 February, 2026
- 11:56
The volume of internet traffic entering Azerbaijan has exceeded 7 terabits, said Nail Mardanov, Chairman of the Information and Communication Technologies Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Report informs.
According to him, 3G/4G network coverage in the country currently exceeds 95%.
He noted that most public services have been digitized, while regional data center projects are being expanded with the support of international partners. "These facts show that there has indeed been serious progress at the state level. Today, internet accessibility across the country has reached 90%," Mardanov said.
Latest News
13:12
Procedure for determining Azerbaijani citizenship changedDomestic policy
13:01
Photo
Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in BucharestDomestic policy
12:55
Religious confessions in Azerbaijan issue statement on Khojaly genocide anniversaryReligion
12:43
Azerbaijan preparing for another conference on cyber diplomacyICT
12:34
Ombudsman's 2025 report submitted to Azerbaijan's parliamentMilli Majlis
12:34
Cloud solutions identified as main cybersecurity challenge in AzerbaijanICT
12:17
Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Poland on two-day official visitRegion
12:16
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Amir of Kuwait on national holidayForeign policy
12:06
Photo