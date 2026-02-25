Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Georgia deports 85 foreigners, including Azerbaijanis

    Region
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 11:22
    Georgia deports 85 foreigners, including Azerbaijanis

    Georgia's Migration Department under the Ministry of Internal Affairs has deported 85 foreign nationals in recent raids, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    The ministry stated that the deportations were carried out in close cooperation with relevant departments and in line with existing legislation. Those expelled have also been banned from re-entering Georgia.

    The deported individuals included citizens of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Russia, Iran, China, India, Pakistan, Belarus, Armenia, and others.

    The ministry underlined that Georgia's Migration Department will continue to take comprehensive measures against illegal migration.

    Georgia deportation Azerbaijanis
    Gürcüstanda əməliyyat: Azərbaycan vətəndaşları daxil 85 əcnəbi deportasiya edilib
    Из Грузии депортированы 85 человек, включая граждан Азербайджана

    Latest News

    11:46
    Photo

    Baku hosts an Advisory meeting with NATO staff

    Military
    11:32

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss expanding cooperation

    Foreign policy
    11:23

    Azerbaijan developing new approach to personal data protection

    ICT
    11:22

    Georgia deports 85 foreigners, including Azerbaijanis

    Region
    11:19

    Azerbaijan discussing cybersecurity requirements for remote work

    ICT
    11:06
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva attends Iftar in Guba

    Religion
    10:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Aghali village included in FAO MuNe Network

    Foreign policy
    10:46

    Azerbaijan cuts live chick imports by 45% in 2024

    Business
    10:43
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits family of Hero of Patriotic War Shahin Allahyarov

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed