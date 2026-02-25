Georgia deports 85 foreigners, including Azerbaijanis
Georgia's Migration Department under the Ministry of Internal Affairs has deported 85 foreign nationals in recent raids, Report informs, citing the ministry.
The ministry stated that the deportations were carried out in close cooperation with relevant departments and in line with existing legislation. Those expelled have also been banned from re-entering Georgia.
The deported individuals included citizens of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Russia, Iran, China, India, Pakistan, Belarus, Armenia, and others.
The ministry underlined that Georgia's Migration Department will continue to take comprehensive measures against illegal migration.
