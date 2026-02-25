Fuat Oktay: Zangazur corridor to boost ties within Turkic world

The Zangazur corridor will strengthen ties across the Turkic world, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Fuat Oktay said in a statement to journalists in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, the project will contribute both to peace in the region and to regional development.

"This project will not only connect Nakhchivan with Azerbaijan, but will also strengthen ties between Azerbaijan, Türkiye and the Turkic world as a whole," Oktay said.

He added that in the future, as peace is ensured in the region, the Zangazur corridor could also create stronger prospects for Russia and Iran.

"We hope that this project will be implemented soon. This is directly linked to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the signing of a final peace agreement," he noted.