Legion Financial sustains strong growth momentum while expanding its US investment footprint

Legion Financial OJSC, a leading financial leasing company in Azerbaijan, today announced its financial results for 2025 and highlighted its ongoing expansion into the United States real estate development market

Financial results for 2025

Legion Financial OJSC operates in Azerbaijan's financial leasing market, focusing mainly on the leasing of passenger cars and related auto-finance products. For the year of 2025, the company recorded net profit of 1.685 million manats, compared with 1.340 million manata in 2024, reflecting a nearly 26 percent increase year‑on‑year. Over the same period, revenues increased nearly by 70 percent from 2.566 million manats to 4.327 million manats, underscoring strong growth in the company's business.

As of 31 December 2025, Legion Financial's financial leasing and investment portfolio in Azerbaijan reached 16.583 million manats, an increase of approximately 63 percent compared with 2024. The company's total assets rose to 22.439 million manats by the end of 2025, which represents a 62 percent increase versus the previous year and reflects its active growth strategy in the domestic market. In addition, Legion Financial continues to diversify its funding base through the local capital markets, including previous and planned bond issuances on the Baku Stock Exchange.

Corporate profile and structure

Legion Financial was originally registered in 2020 and has since evolved into an open joint stock company as part of its long‑term growth and governance strategy. The company's authorized capital amounts to 3.910 million manats (increase of 11 percent in comparison with previous year), providing a solid capital base for its expanding leasing portfolio and investment activities. Legion Financial specializes primarily in auto leasing, serving both individual and corporate clients across Azerbaijan through tailored leasing solutions and flexible terms.

The company has also taken steps to align its organizational and legal structure with capital market requirements and international best practices in corporate governance. This transformation has enabled Legion Financial to access new sources of funding and position itself as a more transparent and attractive partner for investors and counterparties. Legion Financial continues to pursue opportunities in Azerbaijan's growing real estate and construction‑related segments, which benefit from rising investment in the broader economy.

Expansion and investments in the United States

Beyond its core leasing operations in Azerbaijan, Legion Financial has successfully continued its investment activities in the United States through its 100 percent‑owned subsidiary. Through this platform, the company is actively pursuing opportunities in the field of real estate development, with a strategic focus on projects located in the State of New York and in Florida. These investments are intended to create a diversified international asset base and generate stable hard‑currency returns for Legion Financial's shareholders over the medium and long term.

By participating in the US real estate development market, Legion Financial aims to leverage robust demand in key metropolitan and high‑growth regions while enhancing its expertise in structured project financing. The company is assessing and pursuing projects that align with its risk appetite and that can benefit from growing bilateral economic engagement between Azerbaijan and the United States. Legion Financial views its US portfolio as a complementary pillar to its domestic leasing and investment operations, supporting overall growth and resilience.

Strengthening Azerbaijan–United States economic ties

Recent years have seen a notable deepening of economic and investment co‑operation between Azerbaijan and the United States, particularly in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, construction and broader capital investment. The United States has underscored its interest in promoting "peace through construction" and large cross‑border project packages in the South Caucasus region, which include substantial infrastructure and connectivity initiatives involving Azerbaijan. These trends have created a more favorable climate for dual‑country investment projects and private‑sector partnerships.

In this context, the governments of Azerbaijan and the United States are expanding collaboration across most key economic and strategic fields, including initiatives that facilitate joint or parallel investments by companies operating in both jurisdictions. Senior‑level contacts between the leadership of Azerbaijan and US administration have emphasized the role of major investment and construction projects as anchors of a new, more investment‑driven phase in the bilateral relationship. Against this backdrop, Legion Financial believes that its cross‑border activities and dual‑market investment strategy are well aligned with the broader policy direction and opportunities emerging between the two countries.

Forward Looking Statement

In 2026, Legion Financial plans to significantly strengthen its balance sheet, targeting total assets of 36 million manats driven by an expanded financial leasing and investment portfolio of 26 million manats. This planned growth reflects the company"s intention to deepen its presence in Azerbaijan's leasing market, broaden the range and volume of financed assets, and actively allocate capital to both domestic and international investment opportunities. By increasing the share of income‑generating assets within its structure, Legion Financial aims to enhance profitability, improve portfolio quality and reinforce its resilience against market volatility. The company expects that disciplined risk management, diversified funding sources and closer integration with cross‑border investment projects will support the achievement of these 2026 objectives while creating additional value for shareholders and partners. https://legion.az/