On February 24, as part of her visit to the Guba district, Leyla Aliyeva visited the home of beekeeper Zafar Azizov.

According to Report, during the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva had a warm conversation with the beekeeper's family and inquired about the daily operations of their farm.

Zafar Azizov shared detailed information about his experience in beekeeping and the family brand Ballı Pətək.

Azizov noted that he began professional beekeeping in 1997 with two bee colonies, which have now grown to more than 200. Since 2010, the family farm has expanded under the Ballı Pətək brand, supplying the market with May, forest, and mountain honey.

He emphasized that to produce honey and other bee products, he moves the bee colonies to Khachmaz, Shabran, Gusar, Guba, and other districts. With an annual production capacity of 2–3 tons, the farm also produces valuable items such as royal jelly, pollen, and propolis. Additionally, Azizov is engaged in breeding queen bees.

During the continuation of the warm meeting, Leyla Aliyeva joined the family in making natural beeswax candles.

Beekeeper Zafar Azizov and his family expressed their gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for her kind visit and attention and presented her with a gift.