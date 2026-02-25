Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Leyla Aliyeva visits beekeeper's family in Guba

    Domestic policy
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 10:19
    Leyla Aliyeva visits beekeeper's family in Guba

    On February 24, as part of her visit to the Guba district, Leyla Aliyeva visited the home of beekeeper Zafar Azizov.

    According to Report, during the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva had a warm conversation with the beekeeper's family and inquired about the daily operations of their farm.

    Zafar Azizov shared detailed information about his experience in beekeeping and the family brand Ballı Pətək.

    Azizov noted that he began professional beekeeping in 1997 with two bee colonies, which have now grown to more than 200. Since 2010, the family farm has expanded under the Ballı Pətək brand, supplying the market with May, forest, and mountain honey.

    He emphasized that to produce honey and other bee products, he moves the bee colonies to Khachmaz, Shabran, Gusar, Guba, and other districts. With an annual production capacity of 2–3 tons, the farm also produces valuable items such as royal jelly, pollen, and propolis. Additionally, Azizov is engaged in breeding queen bees.

    During the continuation of the warm meeting, Leyla Aliyeva joined the family in making natural beeswax candles.

    Beekeeper Zafar Azizov and his family expressed their gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for her kind visit and attention and presented her with a gift.

    Leyla Aliyeva visits beekeeper's family in Guba
    Leyla Aliyeva visits beekeeper's family in Guba
    Leyla Aliyeva visits beekeeper's family in Guba
    Leyla Aliyeva visits beekeeper's family in Guba
    Leyla Aliyeva visits beekeeper's family in Guba
    Leyla Aliyeva visits beekeeper's family in Guba

    Leyla Aliyeva Guba Ballı Pətək beekeeping
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva Qubada arıçı ailəsinin qonağı olub
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева побывала в гостях у семьи пчеловода в Губе

    Latest News

    11:32

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss expanding cooperation

    Foreign policy
    11:23

    Azerbaijan developing new approach to personal data protection

    ICT
    11:22

    Georgia deports 85 foreigners, including Azerbaijanis

    Region
    11:19

    Azerbaijan discussing cybersecurity requirements for remote work

    ICT
    11:06
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva attends Iftar in Guba

    Religion
    10:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Aghali village included in FAO MuNe Network

    Foreign policy
    10:46

    Azerbaijan cuts live chick imports by 45% in 2024

    Business
    10:43
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits family of Hero of Patriotic War Shahin Allahyarov

    Domestic policy
    10:25
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Juma Mosque

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed