Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azeri Light crude drops to $71.97 per barrel

    Energy
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 09:52
    Azeri Light crude drops to $71.97 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude declined on global markets, falling by $1.34, or 1.83%, to $71.97 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Report.

    Following trading results, the price of April futures for Brent crude stood at $71.33 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis decreased by $1.28, or 1.81%, to $69.36 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light crude Brent crude oil prices
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 72 dollardan aşağı düşüb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти опустилась ниже $72

    Latest News

    10:00

    Legion Financial sustains strong growth momentum while expanding its US investment footprint

    Business
    09:57

    4,500 tons of diesel fuel to be shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia

    Energy
    09:52

    Azeri Light crude drops to $71.97 per barrel

    Energy
    09:45

    At least 30 dead after heavy rains hit southeastern Brazil, 39 missing

    Other countries
    09:38

    CBA currency exchange rates (25.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:37
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit boarding school and STEAM Center in Guba

    Domestic policy
    09:20

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:12

    Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences to his Turkish counterpart

    Military
    09:07

    F‑16 fighter jet crashes in Türkiye, pilot killed

    Region
    All News Feed