    Energy
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 09:57
    4,500 tons of diesel fuel to be shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia

    The shipment of 4,500 tons of diesel fuel from Azerbaijan to Armenia is planned.

    According to information obtained by Report, the specified volume of diesel fuel will be sent today - February 25 - from Azerbaijan by rail.

    Azərbaycandan Ermənistana 4500 ton dizelin göndərilməsi nəzərdə tutulur
    Азербайджан сегодня отправит в Армению 4,5 тыс. тонн дизтоплива

