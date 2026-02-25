4,500 tons of diesel fuel to be shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia
Energy
- 25 February, 2026
- 09:57
The shipment of 4,500 tons of diesel fuel from Azerbaijan to Armenia is planned.
According to information obtained by Report, the specified volume of diesel fuel will be sent today - February 25 - from Azerbaijan by rail.
