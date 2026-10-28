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    Azerbaijan's domestic public debt falls nearly 5%

    Finance
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 12:25
    Azerbaijan's domestic public debt falls nearly 5%

    As of October 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's domestic public debt stood at just over 16.23 billion manats (approximately $9.55 billion).

    According to Report, citing the country's Ministry of Finance, this represents a 4.8% decrease compared to October 1, 2025.

    As of the reporting date, domestic public debt accounted for 11.8% of GDP.

    Azerbaijan's public debt Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance domestic public debt
    Azərbaycanın daxili dövlət borcu 5 %-ə yaxın azalıb
    Внутренний госдолг Азербайджана снизился почти на 5%
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