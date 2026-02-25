Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Juma Mosque

    Domestic policy
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 10:25
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Juma Mosque

    On February 24, as part of their visit to the Guba district, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visited one of the city"s significant historical and architectural landmarks, the Juma Mosque.

    According to Report, during the visit, the mosque's imam, Seyran Farajzada, and the chairman of the mosque's religious community, Ilgar Bayramov, provided a detailed overview of the Guba Juma Mosque.

    It was noted that the mosque, as a unique architectural example of the 19th century, holds an important place in the religious and cultural life of the region. Quran study courses are conducted in the mosque, which Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva also attended.

    At the conclusion of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva were presented with a copy of the Holy Quran.

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Juma Mosque
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Juma Mosque
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Juma Mosque
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Juma Mosque
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Juma Mosque
    Leyla Aliyeva Alena Aliyeva Juma Mosque
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva və Alena Əliyeva Cümə məscidini ziyarət ediblər
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева и Алена Алиева посетили Джума-мечеть

    Latest News

    11:32

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss expanding cooperation

    Foreign policy
    11:23

    Azerbaijan developing new approach to personal data protection

    ICT
    11:22

    Georgia deports 85 foreigners, including Azerbaijanis

    Region
    11:19

    Azerbaijan discussing cybersecurity requirements for remote work

    ICT
    11:06
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva attends Iftar in Guba

    Religion
    10:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Aghali village included in FAO MuNe Network

    Foreign policy
    10:46

    Azerbaijan cuts live chick imports by 45% in 2024

    Business
    10:43
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits family of Hero of Patriotic War Shahin Allahyarov

    Domestic policy
    10:25
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Juma Mosque

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed