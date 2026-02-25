Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Juma Mosque

On February 24, as part of their visit to the Guba district, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visited one of the city"s significant historical and architectural landmarks, the Juma Mosque.

According to Report, during the visit, the mosque's imam, Seyran Farajzada, and the chairman of the mosque's religious community, Ilgar Bayramov, provided a detailed overview of the Guba Juma Mosque.

It was noted that the mosque, as a unique architectural example of the 19th century, holds an important place in the religious and cultural life of the region. Quran study courses are conducted in the mosque, which Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva also attended.

At the conclusion of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva were presented with a copy of the Holy Quran.