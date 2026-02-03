Azerbaijan's Astara modular power plant produces 5.2 billion kWh of electricity
Energy
- 03 February, 2026
- 13:56
The Astara modular-type Power Plant located in the village of Archivan in Astara district of Azerbaijan has produced a total of 5.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity since it was commissioned, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy told Report.
According to the ministry, the power plant has a total capacity of 87 megawatts and consists of 10 gas piston units, each with a capacity of 8.7 megawatts.
The Astara modular power plant was officially put into operation on February 3, 2006.
