Ukraine to receive 200 Bohdana howitzers, Denys Shmyhal announces

Ukraine and Germany have signed an agreement to produce 200 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems mounted on Mercedes-Benz Zetros chassis, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Wednesday, Report informs via LIGA.net.

The total value of the deal is €750 million.

The agreement forms part of a broader package of defense contracts worth more than €1.2 billion.

In addition to strengthening Ukraine's artillery capabilities, the package includes the supply of spare parts for Patriot air defense systems, the purchase of Ukrainian-made UAVs worth €200 million, and the joint production of the Linza drone under the Build with Ukraine initiative, in cooperation with Ukrainian company Frontline Robotics and German firm Quantum Systems.

Contracts were also signed to ensure the uninterrupted supply of advanced tactical-level electronic warfare equipment.