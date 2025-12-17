Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Ukraine to receive 200 Bohdana howitzers, Denys Shmyhal announces

    Other countries
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 19:55
    Ukraine to receive 200 Bohdana howitzers, Denys Shmyhal announces

    Ukraine and Germany have signed an agreement to produce 200 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems mounted on Mercedes-Benz Zetros chassis, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Wednesday, Report informs via LIGA.net.

    The total value of the deal is €750 million.

    The agreement forms part of a broader package of defense contracts worth more than €1.2 billion.

    In addition to strengthening Ukraine's artillery capabilities, the package includes the supply of spare parts for Patriot air defense systems, the purchase of Ukrainian-made UAVs worth €200 million, and the joint production of the Linza drone under the Build with Ukraine initiative, in cooperation with Ukrainian company Frontline Robotics and German firm Quantum Systems.

    Contracts were also signed to ensure the uninterrupted supply of advanced tactical-level electronic warfare equipment.

    Bohdana howitzers Denys Shmyhal Ukraine Germany Mercedes-Benz Zetros
    Ukrayna və Almaniya arasında dəyəri 1,2 milyard avrodan artıq olan razılaşma imzalanıb
    Шмыгаль: Украина и ФРГ достигли договоренностей на более €1,2 млрд

    Latest News

    20:07

    AFFA President participates in FIFA Committees plenary session

    Football
    19:55

    Ukraine to receive 200 Bohdana howitzers, Denys Shmyhal announces

    Other countries
    19:49

    CIS states to develop unified system to combat stock market violations

    ICT
    19:38

    New flu strain putting severe pressure on healthcare across Europe, says WHO

    Other countries
    19:26

    Baku hosts 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting

    Military
    19:08

    FIFA agrees 50% rise in prize money for 2026 World Cup

    Football
    18:55

    Mossad chief says Iran still aspires to build nuclear weapons

    Other countries
    18:38

    Agency official: Azerbaijan improved legislation on venture financing

    Finance
    18:25

    Azerbaijan congratulates Bhutan on National Day

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed