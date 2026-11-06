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    European Commission starts negotiations on free-roaming regime with Western Balkans

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    • 06 November, 2026
    • 16:15
    European Commission starts negotiations on free-roaming regime with Western Balkans

    The European Commission has opened negotiations to integrate Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo (Serbia's autonomous region - ed.), Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia into the EU's ‘Roam Like at Home' regime, Report informs referring to the European Commission.

    This will allow people travelling between the EU and Western Balkans to make calls, send text messages and use mobile data free of roaming surcharges.

    Bilateral negotiations have now been opened with the partners. Once the agreements are finalised and the partners have fully aligned with EU roaming rules, the Commission will invite the Council to extend the EU roaming area accordingly.

    The Council of the EU authorised talks on extending the EU roaming scheme to Western Balkans partners in June 2026. These agreements will be anchored to the existing Stabilisation and Association Agreements, which support the region's stability and economic integration and closer cooperation with the EU.

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    Еврокомиссия начала переговоры о режиме бесплатного роуминга с Западными Балканами
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