Iranian, UAE FMs discuss regional situation
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- 06 November, 2026
- 16:24
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan have discussed the situation in the region by phone, Report informs, citing the UAE Foreign Ministry.
During the conversation, the two sides reviewed the latest regional developments.
Abdullah bin Zayed emphasized the importance of de-escalation and advancing diplomatic efforts to strengthen security and stability in the region.
İran və BƏƏ xarici işlər nazirləri regiondakı vəziyyəti müzakirə ediblər
Главы МИД Ирана и ОАЭ обсудили ситуацию в регионе
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