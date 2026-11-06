Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Iranian, UAE FMs discuss regional situation

    Other countries
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 16:24
    Iranian, UAE FMs discuss regional situation

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan have discussed the situation in the region by phone, Report informs, citing the UAE Foreign Ministry.

    During the conversation, the two sides reviewed the latest regional developments.

    Abdullah bin Zayed emphasized the importance of de-escalation and advancing diplomatic efforts to strengthen security and stability in the region.

    Escalation in Middle East Abbas Araghchi Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan United Arab Emirates (UAE) Islamic Republic of Iran
    İran və BƏƏ xarici işlər nazirləri regiondakı vəziyyəti müzakirə ediblər
    Главы МИД Ирана и ОАЭ обсудили ситуацию в регионе
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    44 filmi

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