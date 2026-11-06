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    Kenyan cult leader sentenced to 200 years in prison for murder of 190 children

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    • 06 November, 2026
    • 16:51
    Kenyan cult leader sentenced to 200 years in prison for murder of 190 children

    A Kenyan court sentenced cult leader Paul Mackenzie on Friday to 200 years in prison for the murders of 190 children starved to death on his orders and buried in a forest, among 500 suspected victims of one ​of the worst ceremonial massacres of modern times, Report informs via Reuters.

    The sentence was comprised of 100 years for murder by starvation and 100 years by direct ‌homicide, Justice Diana Kavedza said, reading out the judgment.

    Prosecutors said Mackenzie, who led an apocalyptic Christian church in a forest near eastern Kenya's Indian Ocean coast, had told his followers to starve themselves to death, along with their children, to reach heaven before the end of the world. His accomplices threatened and beat victims to ensure they followed his orders.

    The emaciated bodies were found ​scattered in shallow graves and dumped in latrines.

    Some had been buried alive.

    Mackenzie, wearing a grey polo shirt and black trousers, smiled as he ​entered a tent set up outside the court where the hearing was held.

    He had denied murder charges, saying he did not ⁠force the victims to starve. The court rejected his defence.

    Kenya
    Keniyada dini təriqət lideri 200 il həbs cəzasına məhkum edilib
    В Кении лидера религиозной секты приговорили к 200 годам тюрьмы
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