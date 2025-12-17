Luis Suárez extends Inter Miami deal through 2026 MLS season

Inter Miami CF on Wednesday signed forward Luis Suárez to a new contract through the 2026 MLS season, Report informs via ESPN.

Suárez joined Inter Miami in December 2023 on a one-year contract, before deciding to extend the deal through the 2025 MLS season.

The extension, however, expired following the team's participation in MLS Cup on December 6.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas said Suárez would be the one to decide his fate at the club, with the possibility of a new contract at his disposal if he chose to stay for an additional year.

"Luis Suárez is a legend of football; he is one of the best nines not only of this generation but of all time. Luis will have to make a decision when the season is over, so tomorrow," Mas told reporters on December 6.

"In terms of the club, I want to say this because I have read a lot about Luis, I'll say it in this context: If in the beginning of the year, they gave us a paper about a center forward that played more than 4000 minutes and scored more than 15/16 goals and 16/17 assists, everyone here would sign that paper to have a forward like that.

"Luis deserves to be able to make that decision to be able to leave through the front door and be celebrated like he should be by the club. And if he decides to stay at the club for another year, it would be great. I would like to see Suárez stay. Obviously, then the conversations would be how Luis Suárez would stay, but obviously we would include [head coach, Javier] Mascherano and Luis, but the decision is up to him."

Despite his limited participation in the club's final playoff matches of the year, Suárez concluded the year with 17 goals and 17 assists in all competition,s including Concacaf Champions Cup, MLS, FIFA Club World Cup and Leagues Cup.

Since he joined ahead of the 2024 season, Suárez has recorded 42 goals, the second most in club history, and 30 assists in 87 appearances.