    AFFA President participates in FIFA Committees plenary session

    President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) Rovshan Najaf attended the inaugural FIFA Committees Plenary session in Doha, Qatar, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    During his visit, Rovshan Najaf also took part in a meeting of the FIFA Council.

    Rövşən Nəcəf FIFA-nın Plenar Sessiyasına qatılıb
    Ровшан Наджаф принял участие в Пленарной Сессии ФИФА

