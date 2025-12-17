AFFA President participates in FIFA Committees plenary session
Football
- 17 December, 2025
- 20:07
President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) Rovshan Najaf attended the inaugural FIFA Committees Plenary session in Doha, Qatar, Report informs via AZERTAC.
During his visit, Rovshan Najaf also took part in a meeting of the FIFA Council.
