Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel
Region
- 20 December, 2025
- 09:08
Iran has carried out the death sentence of a man convicted of spying for Israel, following approval by the country"s Supreme Court and the completion of all legal procedures.
Report informs via Iran's Mehr that 27-year-old Aqil Keshavarz was found guilty of espionage on behalf of Israel, maintaining intelligence cooperation with Tel Aviv, and conducting surveillance and video recording of military and security facilities inside Iran.
The judiciary said he had been in contact with Israeli intelligence and security services via the internet.
