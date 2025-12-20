Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

    Region
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 09:08
    Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

    Iran has carried out the death sentence of a man convicted of spying for Israel, following approval by the country"s Supreme Court and the completion of all legal procedures.

    Report informs via Iran's Mehr that 27-year-old Aqil Keshavarz was found guilty of espionage on behalf of Israel, maintaining intelligence cooperation with Tel Aviv, and conducting surveillance and video recording of military and security facilities inside Iran.

    The judiciary said he had been in contact with Israeli intelligence and security services via the internet.

    Aqil Keshavarz death sentence Iran Israel
    İranda İsrailə casusluqda ittiham olunan şəxs edam edilib
    Иран привел в исполнение смертный приговор обвиненному в шпионаже на Израиль

    Latest News

    09:08

    Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

    Region
    09:02
    Photo

    Azerbaijan chairs Geneva talks on institutionalizing Caspian Sea convention

    Foreign policy
    20:57
    Photo

    Court proceedings against Armenian citizens continue with final statements from accused

    Incident
    20:48
    Photo

    Books highlighting Azerbaijan's victory in Patriotic War presented in Ankara

    Foreign policy
    20:36

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    20:16

    Azerbaijan, US hold first meeting of Working Group to develop Charter on Strategic Partnership

    Foreign policy
    20:05
    Photo

    AnewZ's documentary about Vardanyan screened in Baku

    Media
    19:55

    AnewZ Director: Film on Vardanyan features interviews with respondents from Armenia

    Media
    19:46

    Special quarantine regime extended in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed