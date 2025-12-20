EU warns it could suspend Georgia's visa-free travel

The European Commission (EC) has warned that it could suspend visa-free travel for Georgian citizens if the country's authorities continue to ignore EU recommendations, Report informs.

The warning is contained in the EC's eighth report on the visa suspension mechanism, published on December 19. According to the document, the process could begin with a partial suspension targeting holders of diplomatic, service, and official passports.

The commission noted that these groups would be affected first because they bear primary responsibility for failing to implement the required recommendations.

If the Georgian authorities do not address the identified problems at the next stage, the suspension could be extended to the entire population. In that case, Georgia could lose its visa-free status with the European Union altogether, the report said.