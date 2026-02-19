Azerbaijan calls at UN for consistent application of international law

Tale Aliyev, First Secretary of Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN, emphasized the importance of resolving global disputes peacefully and ensuring the consistent application of international law during the 2026 session of the UN Special Committee on the Charter.

According to Report, the diplomat stressed that peaceful settlement of disputes in line with international law is one of the UN's core principles. He noted that resolving conflicts through peaceful means is a fundamental pillar of the rule of law at the international level and is directly linked to the principle prohibiting the use of force in international relations.

Aliyev underlined that while states have the right to freely choose mechanisms for dispute resolution, no agreement must contradict international law. He highlighted that respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty is an imperative norm that must be applied consistently and uniformly, not selectively.

The representative also pointed out that in some cases, international law is distorted, norms and principles are misinterpreted, and mechanisms for conflict resolution are misused. Such approaches, he warned, serve to entrench military outcomes, prolong impunity, and delay peace processes.

In conclusion, the Azerbaijani official expressed hope that within the Special Committee on Charter, including thematic discussions on the peaceful settlement of disputes, useful and result-oriented debates will be held, and stressed the importance of constructively finalizing proposals before the Committee.