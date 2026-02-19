Azerbaijani oil price in global market up over $2

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Energy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 09:57
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $2.03, or 2.94%, to $70.95 per barrel, Report informs.

    April futures for Brent crude were traded at $71.47 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $2.01 or 3.03%, amounting to $68.29.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

