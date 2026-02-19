Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Sename Koffi Agbodjinou: Modern technologies taking issue of colonialism to global level

    Foreign policy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 10:30
    Sename Koffi Agbodjinou: Modern technologies taking issue of colonialism to global level

    The availability of modern technology opens up new opportunities for discussing and understanding the consequences of colonialism at the global level, anthropologist Sename Koffi Agbodjinou, board member of the Musée National des Civilisations Noires, and founder of the L'Africaine D'Architecture platform (Togo), said at the conference "Neocolonialism and Global Inequality" held in Baku, Report informs.

    He expressed gratitude to the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) for organizing the event and for focusing attention on the topic of colonization and its long-term consequences.

    According to the anthropologist, the issue of colonialism remains extremely sensitive, and discussing it is always difficult. "We still face the colonial problem. However, today, thanks to technological advances, we can raise these issues at the international level and speak openly about them to the entire world," he noted.

    Sename Koffi Agbodjinou emphasized that the issue of colonialism is closely linked to issues of international law and global inequality. According to him, this is a complex and multi-layered process, the consequences of which continue to influence the development of countries and peoples.

    Sename Kofi Aqbocinu: Müasir texnologiyalar müstəmləkəçilik mövzusunu qlobal səviyyəyə çıxarır
    Сенаме Кофи Агбоджину: Современные технологии выводят тему колониализма на глобальный уровень

