Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan supports strengthening int'l co-op in migration

    Foreign policy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 09:22
    Ambassador: Azerbaijan supports strengthening int'l co-op in migration

    Ambassador Tofiq Musayev, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN, has addressed the meeting of ambassadors of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration (GCM) Champion Countries, hosted by the Permanent Mission of Canada to the international organization, Report informs.

    The diplomat announced that Azerbaijan has announced its candidacy for the 2026 co-chairmanship of the GCM Champion Countries initiative and emphasized that promoting safe, orderly, and regular migration is one of the country's key priorities. He emphasized the importance of multilateral cooperation to achieve effective results in the field of migration.

    The ambassador emphasized that as a GCM Champion Country, Azerbaijan's main goals are to promote safe and orderly migration, reduce vulnerabilities associated with irregular migration, and effectively harness the potential of migration as a catalyst for sustainable development. In this regard, Azerbaijan is consistently implementing measures to improve migration management, particularly by strengthening and expanding legal migration pathways, he noted.

    The diplomat added that the Second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF), which will be held this May at UN Headquarters in New York, is important for assessing the implementation of the Global Compact.

    It is emphasized that, as part of the IMRF, Azerbaijan is working to update its Voluntary National Review, prepare new commitments, and present best practices, and reaffirms its commitment to the effective implementation of the GCM.

    Azerbaijan United Nations migration
    Səfir: Azərbaycan miqrasiya sahəsində beynəlxalq əməkdaşlığın gücləndirilməsini dəstəkləyir
    Посол: Азербайджан поддерживает укрепление международного сотрудничества в сфере миграции

    Latest News

    10:05

    Azerbaijan's non‑oil exports to Russia decline by 5%

    Business
    10:00

    Slovak Embassy congratulates Azerbaijani people on month of Ramadan

    Foreign policy
    09:57

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market up over $2

    Energy
    09:56

    Azerbaijan calls at UN for consistent application of international law

    Foreign policy
    09:46
    Photo

    Int'l conference 'Neocolonialism and Global Inequality' opens in Baku

    Foreign policy
    09:22

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan supports strengthening int'l co-op in migration

    Foreign policy
    09:21

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (19.02.2026)

    Finance
    08:58
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with President of Albania Bajram Begaj in Tirana

    Foreign policy
    08:50

    Azerbaijan approves new loan agreements with int'l organizations worth $235M

    Finance
    All News Feed