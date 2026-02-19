Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (19.02.2026)
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
70.54
|
0.19
|
9.69
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
65.42
|
0.23
|
8.00
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,000.20
|
-9.30
|
659.10
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,662.66
|
129.47
|
1,599.37
|
S&P 500
|
6,881.31
|
38.09
|
35.81
|
Nasdaq
|
22,753.64
|
175.25
|
-488.35
|
Nikkei
|
57,143.84
|
577.35
|
6,804.36
|
Dax
|
25,278.21
|
279.81
|
787.80
|
FTSE 100
|
10,686.18
|
130.01
|
754.80
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,429.03
|
67.57
|
279.53
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,082.07
|
0.00
|
113.23
|
Bist 100
|
14,259.90
|
32.61
|
2,998.38
|
RTS
|
1,149.63
|
14.43
|
35.50
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1787
|
0.0000
|
0.0042
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3483
|
0.0000
|
0.0010
|
JPY/USD
|
155.1800
|
0.3700
|
-1.2700
|
RUB/USD
|
76.7863
|
0.0400
|
-1.9637
|
TRY/USD
|
43.7708
|
0.0200
|
0.8146
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9048
|
0.0000
|
-0.0842
