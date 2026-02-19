Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (19.02.2026)

    Finance
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 09:21
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (19.02.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    70.54

    0.19

    9.69

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    65.42

    0.23

    8.00

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,000.20

    -9.30

    659.10

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,662.66

    129.47

    1,599.37

    S&P 500

    6,881.31

    38.09

    35.81

    Nasdaq

    22,753.64

    175.25

    -488.35

    Nikkei

    57,143.84

    577.35

    6,804.36

    Dax

    25,278.21

    279.81

    787.80

    FTSE 100

    10,686.18

    130.01

    754.80

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,429.03

    67.57

    279.53

    Shanghai Composite

    4,082.07

    0.00

    113.23

    Bist 100

    14,259.90

    32.61

    2,998.38

    RTS

    1,149.63

    14.43

    35.50

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1787

    0.0000

    0.0042

    USD/GBP

    1.3483

    0.0000

    0.0010

    JPY/USD

    155.1800

    0.3700

    -1.2700

    RUB/USD

    76.7863

    0.0400

    -1.9637

    TRY/USD

    43.7708

    0.0200

    0.8146

    CNY/USD

    6.9048

    0.0000

    -0.0842
