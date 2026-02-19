Slovak Embassy congratulates Azerbaijani people on month of Ramadan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    The Slovak Embassy in Baku has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the month of Ramadan, Report informs.

    "The Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Baku wishes a peaceful and blessed Ramadan to everyone celebrating this holy month," the embassy wrote on X.

    Slovakiya səfirliyi Azərbaycan xalqını Ramazan ayı münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Посольство Словакии поздравило азербайджанский народ с месяцем Рамазан

