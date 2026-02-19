Slovak Embassy congratulates Azerbaijani people on month of Ramadan
Foreign policy
- 19 February, 2026
The Slovak Embassy in Baku has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the month of Ramadan, Report informs.
"The Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Baku wishes a peaceful and blessed Ramadan to everyone celebrating this holy month," the embassy wrote on X.
The Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Baku wishes a peaceful and blessed Ramadan to everyone celebrating this holy month. 🌙✨ pic.twitter.com/zF2FXaOBFa— Embassy of Slovakia in Azerbaijan (@SKEmbBaku) February 19, 2026
