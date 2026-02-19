Azerbaijan's non‑oil exports to Russia decline by 5%

In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported non‑oil and gas products worth $77 million to Russia, reflecting a 5% year‑on‑year (YoY) decrease, Report informs.

By contrast, exports to Switzerland surged 73.8% YoY to $38.6 million, while shipments to Georgia rose 19.45% to $31.6 million.

During the same period, Azerbaijan exported $31.45 million worth of non‑oil products to Türkiye (down 15.25%) and $15.2 million to Ukraine (down 30.4%).

Overall, Azerbaijan's non‑oil sector exports grew 9% YoY, reaching $268.4 million in January 2026.