Azeri Light crude rises to $64.25 per barrel
Energy
- 20 December, 2025
- 09:29
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil rose on the global market, increasing by $0.38, or 0.59%, to $64.25 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Report.
According to auction results, February futures for Brent crude were priced at $61.17 per barrel.
Meanwhile, at Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude increased by $0.38, or 0.61%, reaching $62.15 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
Latest News
10:48
US says looks forward to working with Azerbaijan as 'valued strategic partner'Foreign policy
10:40
Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 161Other countries
10:21
Trump announces plans to visit Florida, where talks on Ukraine expectedOther countries
09:57
EU warns it could suspend Georgia's visa-free travelRegion
09:32
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.12.2025)Finance
09:29
Azeri Light crude rises to $64.25 per barrelEnergy
09:22
Pentagon chief announces start of counter-terrorism operation in SyriaOther countries
09:08
Iran executes man convicted of spying for IsraelRegion
09:02
Photo