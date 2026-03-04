Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    On March 4, flights carrying citizens of Kazakhstan who had returned from Middle Eastern countries arrived in the country.

    Report informs via Kazakh media outlets that, according to the Civil Aviation Committee, as of Wednesday morning, Air Astana operated flights from Medina and Jeddah. A total of 142 people arrived in Aktau, while 498 passengers landed in Atyrau on various aircraft.

    In addition, SCAT Airlines is operating a flight on the Almaty – Muscat – Almaty route using a Boeing 767 aircraft.

    In total, 946 passengers have been returned to Kazakhstan as of today. Work to bring back Kazakh citizens is ongoing, the Civil Aviation Committee noted.

    Qazaxıstan vətəndaşları Yaxın Şərq ölkələrindən xüsusi reyslərlə geri qaytarılır
    Из стран Ближнего Востока в Казахстан вернулись свыше 900 граждан страны

