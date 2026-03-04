Azerbaijan cuts date imports by 17% in volume

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Business
    04 March, 2026
    • 10:42
    Azerbaijan imported 8,482 tons of fresh or dried dates worth $13.8 million last year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    This represents an 11% decrease in value and a 17% drop in volume compared to 2024.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported 6,312 tons of dates worth $7.2 million from Iran, down 17% in value and 15% in volume year-on-year. Imports from Tunisia totaled 1,385 tons worth $2.6 million, marking declines of 12% in value and 13% in quantity.

    At the same time, imports from Israel increased by 19% in value to $1.4 million and by 14% in volume to 190 tons. Supplies from Palestine rose by 40% in both value and volume, reaching $1.2 million and 160 tons, respectively. Azerbaijan also imported 129 tons of dates worth $416,000 from Saudi Arabia, up 18% in value and 6% in volume.

    After a three-year and four-month break, Azerbaijan resumed date imports from Jordan, purchasing 19 tons valued at $146,000.

