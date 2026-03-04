The timeframe for selecting Iran's new leadership and supreme leader remains unknown, said a member of the Assembly of Experts, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini, Report informs via IRNA.

He stated that the process requires a comprehensive review and consultations.

"This issue requires a thorough examination of the overall situation and the consultations that need to be prepared. Work will be carried out in this direction," he said in an interview.

Hosseini expressed hope that the supreme leadership would be formed soon and that a final decision on the selection of the new leader would be announced in the near future.