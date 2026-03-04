Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Cleric: Timeline for Iran's new supreme leader unclear

    Region
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 14:03
    Cleric: Timeline for Iran's new supreme leader unclear

    The timeframe for selecting Iran's new leadership and supreme leader remains unknown, said a member of the Assembly of Experts, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini, Report informs via IRNA.

    He stated that the process requires a comprehensive review and consultations.

    "This issue requires a thorough examination of the overall situation and the consultations that need to be prepared. Work will be carried out in this direction," he said in an interview.

    Hosseini expressed hope that the supreme leadership would be formed soon and that a final decision on the selection of the new leader would be announced in the near future.

    Iran supreme leader Assembly of Experts Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini
    Seyid Müctəba Hüseyni: İranın yeni rəhbərliyi və ali rəhbərinin seçilməsi prosesinin müddəti məlum deyil
    Моджтаба Хосейни: Сроки выборов нового верховного лидера Ирана не определены

