    Israeli Air Force strikes 20 Iranian military sites in Isfahan and Shiraz

    Other countries
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 14:02
    Israeli Air Force strikes 20 Iranian military sites in Isfahan and Shiraz

    On Wednesday night, the Israeli Air Force carried out a series of airstrikes on Iranian military sites in Isfahan and Shiraz.

    According to Report, citing Israeli media and IDF spokesperson Effi Defrin, more than 20 targets were hit, including two sites in Isfahan where Hadr ballistic missiles were stored.

    The operation resulted in the destruction of several dozen ballistic and cruise missiles.

    İsrail ordusu İsfahanda və Şirazda İranın 20 hərbi obyektinə zərbələr endirib
    Израильские ВВС нанесли удары по 20 иранским военным объектам в Исфахане и Ширазе

