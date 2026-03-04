Israeli Air Force strikes 20 Iranian military sites in Isfahan and Shiraz
On Wednesday night, the Israeli Air Force carried out a series of airstrikes on Iranian military sites in Isfahan and Shiraz.
According to Report, citing Israeli media and IDF spokesperson Effi Defrin, more than 20 targets were hit, including two sites in Isfahan where Hadr ballistic missiles were stored.
The operation resulted in the destruction of several dozen ballistic and cruise missiles.
