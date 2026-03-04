Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Mikayil Jabbarov meets with winners of 4th Yukselish competition

    Business
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 14:57
    Mikayil Jabbarov meets with winners of 4th Yukselish competition

    Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a final meeting with the winners of the 4th Yukselish competition, Toghrul Yagublu and Tabriz Ammayev, Report informs

    "Within the framework of the Mentorship Program developed by the Ministry of Economy, we held our final meeting with Toghrul Yagublu and Tabriz Ammayev, winners of the fourth 'Yukselish' competition.

    We shared our views with the young professionals on their individual development plans, leadership skills, strengthening business competencies, drawing on valuable experience gained throughout the program.

    We express our gratitude to all colleagues who contributed to the successful implementation of the Mentorship Program, and we wish our mentees continued success and progress," Jabbarov wrote on X.

    Mikayil Jabbarov meets with winners of 4th Yukselish competition
    Mikayil Jabbarov meets with winners of 4th Yukselish competition
    Mikayil Jabbarov meets with winners of 4th Yukselish competition

    Mikayil Jabbarov Yukselish competition
    Photo
    Mikayıl Cabbarov IV "Yüksəliş" müsabiqəsinin qalibləri ilə görüşüb

    Latest News

    15:01

    WEC Italy Sec.-Gen.: SOCAR's entry into Italian market may revive country's downstream segment - INTERVIEW

    Energy
    14:57
    Photo

    Mikayil Jabbarov meets with winners of 4th Yukselish competition

    Business
    14:51

    Former supreme leader's aide: Iran has no intention to hold talks with US

    Region
    14:51
    Photo

    SOCAR, TPAO expand cooperation in human capital

    Energy
    14:38

    Lebanese state media says Israeli troops entered Khiam

    Other countries
    14:25

    Irakli Kobakhidze: Georgia ready to contribute to peace process in region

    Region
    14:07

    Türkiye denies claims it would target UAE if Iran is attacked

    Region
    14:07
    Photo

    20 more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hours

    Foreign policy
    14:03

    Cleric: Timeline for Iran's new supreme leader unclear

    Region
    All News Feed