Mikayil Jabbarov meets with winners of 4th Yukselish competition

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a final meeting with the winners of the 4th Yukselish competition, Toghrul Yagublu and Tabriz Ammayev, Report informs

"Within the framework of the Mentorship Program developed by the Ministry of Economy, we held our final meeting with Toghrul Yagublu and Tabriz Ammayev, winners of the fourth 'Yukselish' competition.

We shared our views with the young professionals on their individual development plans, leadership skills, strengthening business competencies, drawing on valuable experience gained throughout the program.

We express our gratitude to all colleagues who contributed to the successful implementation of the Mentorship Program, and we wish our mentees continued success and progress," Jabbarov wrote on X.