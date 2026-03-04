Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Irakli Kobakhidze: Georgia ready to contribute to peace process in region

    Region
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 14:25
    Irakli Kobakhidze: Georgia ready to contribute to peace process in region

    Promoting peace and stability in the region is one of Georgia's main priorities, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told a joint briefing with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan, Report informs.

    Kobakhidze noted that positive dynamics are being observed in the development of regional cooperation, creating an important foundation for long-term stability.

    He particularly emphasized the importance of the peace agreement signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan in strengthening regional security.

    The Georgian prime minister added that his country will continue to support peace and cooperation efforts and highlighted the need to further deepen friendship and strategic partnership among the countries.

    Irakli Kobakhidze Georgia Nikol Pashinyan Armenia peace process
    İrakli Kobaxidze: Gürcüstan regionda sülh prosesinə töhfə verməyə hazırdır
    Кобахидзе: Грузия готова внести вклад в мирный процесс в регионе

    Latest News

    15:01

    WEC Italy Sec.-Gen.: SOCAR's entry into Italian market may revive country's downstream segment - INTERVIEW

    Energy
    14:57
    Photo

    Mikayil Jabbarov meets with winners of 4th Yukselish competition

    Business
    14:51

    Former supreme leader's aide: Iran has no intention to hold talks with US

    Region
    14:51
    Photo

    SOCAR, TPAO expand cooperation in human capital

    Energy
    14:38

    Lebanese state media says Israeli troops entered Khiam

    Other countries
    14:25

    Irakli Kobakhidze: Georgia ready to contribute to peace process in region

    Region
    14:07

    Türkiye denies claims it would target UAE if Iran is attacked

    Region
    14:07
    Photo

    20 more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hours

    Foreign policy
    14:03

    Cleric: Timeline for Iran's new supreme leader unclear

    Region
    All News Feed