Irakli Kobakhidze: Georgia ready to contribute to peace process in region
Region
- 04 March, 2026
- 14:25
Promoting peace and stability in the region is one of Georgia's main priorities, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told a joint briefing with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan, Report informs.
Kobakhidze noted that positive dynamics are being observed in the development of regional cooperation, creating an important foundation for long-term stability.
He particularly emphasized the importance of the peace agreement signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan in strengthening regional security.
The Georgian prime minister added that his country will continue to support peace and cooperation efforts and highlighted the need to further deepen friendship and strategic partnership among the countries.
Latest News
15:01
WEC Italy Sec.-Gen.: SOCAR's entry into Italian market may revive country's downstream segment - INTERVIEWEnergy
14:57
Photo
Mikayil Jabbarov meets with winners of 4th Yukselish competitionBusiness
14:51
Former supreme leader's aide: Iran has no intention to hold talks with USRegion
14:51
Photo
SOCAR, TPAO expand cooperation in human capitalEnergy
14:38
Lebanese state media says Israeli troops entered KhiamOther countries
14:25
Irakli Kobakhidze: Georgia ready to contribute to peace process in regionRegion
14:07
Türkiye denies claims it would target UAE if Iran is attackedRegion
14:07
Photo
20 more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hoursForeign policy
14:03