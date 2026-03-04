Irakli Kobakhidze: Georgia ready to contribute to peace process in region

Promoting peace and stability in the region is one of Georgia's main priorities, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told a joint briefing with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan, Report informs.

Kobakhidze noted that positive dynamics are being observed in the development of regional cooperation, creating an important foundation for long-term stability.

He particularly emphasized the importance of the peace agreement signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan in strengthening regional security.

The Georgian prime minister added that his country will continue to support peace and cooperation efforts and highlighted the need to further deepen friendship and strategic partnership among the countries.