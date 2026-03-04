Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    SOCAR, TPAO expand cooperation in human capital

    Energy
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 14:51
    SOCAR, TPAO expand cooperation in human capital

    Cooperation between SOCAR and Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO) in the field of human capital is being strengthened, Report informs.

    According to SOCAR, the latest joint initiative was implemented in line with a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two companies to enhance collaboration in human capital development.

    As part of the initiative, a two-day seminar was held at SOCAR focusing on practices and approaches applied in the management and development of human capital.

    The program also included visits to SOCAR's Training, Education and Certification Department"s Offshore Life Safety Training Center, as well as to Baku Higher Oil School.

    The initiative is aimed at reinforcing the strategic partnership between SOCAR and TPAO and expanding the exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of human capital.

    SOCAR və TPAO insan kapitalı sahəsində əməkdaşlığı gücləndirir
    SOCAR и TPAO усиливают сотрудничество в сфере человеческого капитала

